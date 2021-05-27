Police find meth, invasive snails after high-speed chase
A woman from Utah was arrested on several charges Wednesday evening, following a high-speed chase, which resulted in police confiscating methamphetamine and snails. According to a brief on the situation provided from Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, Anastasia Dickey, 33, of Utah was initially pulled over in Fruitland. When police asked her to get out of the vehicle for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, she fled the scene instead. Police say Dickey left Fruitland and headed west on Interstate 84, reaching speeds of 92 miles per hour. She turned off at exit 374, going toward Loves, then onto Washington Avenue and North Oregon Street, slowing down in the city, where Ontario Police Department took over the pursuit.www.argusobserver.com