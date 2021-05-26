Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ames, IA

Get Moving: 4 Must-Hike Parks in Ames, IA

By Lindsey Hyde On
livability.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurn calories while soaking in Story County's stunning scenery. Looking for a few spots in Story County where you can enjoy some of Iowa’s beautiful scenery but also get a bit of a workout in? Here are four “must-hikes” to consider:. McFarland Park Loop. Keep your gaze up as you...

livability.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Ames, IA
Lifestyle
County
Story County, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Boating#Swimming#Wildlife#Must Hike Parks In Ames#Mcfarland Park Loop Keep#Ia#Peterson Park#Lake#Prairie#Tallgrass#Story County Residents#Skunk River#Kayaking#Birdwatching#Scenery#Picnics#Wetland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Hiking
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa StateTribTown.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa StateJohn Green's tumblr

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET — No one was seriously injured early Monday when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa, authorities said. The accident happened on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset, officials said. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road…
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Story County, IAnevadaiowajournal.com

COVID-19 quarantines, positive cases reported by Story County schools

Story County school districts' online portals show the number of students and staff who are currently in quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19. The following school districts have provided an update on COVID-19 cases across their student and staff population. As of Monday morning, Story County's 14-day average positivity...
Iowa Statewfxb.com

Train Derailment in Iowa Causes Evacuations for Nearby Homes

A train derailment which resulted in a fire caused evacuations in parts of Iowa yesterday. According to Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver, the impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt. The derailment happened around 2 p.m. in Sibley and involved 47 cars. The crew was not injured. Evacuation orders remain in place and the Sibley-Ocheyedan Community School District is operating on a late start schedule today.
Ames, IAAmes Tribune

'We’re all trying to climb out:' Ames restaurants struggle to return to full staff as COVID-19 numbers decline

As increasing numbers of diners make their way to restaurants in Ames and Story County, many local eateries are struggling to have enough staff to meet the demand. After a year of curbside delivery, closed dining rooms and take-out meals, restaurants are now faced with serving more dine-in patrons at a time where staffing challenges are being seen across Iowa and throughout the country.
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa DOT Five-Year Transportation Plan Update Approved

Ames, Iowa — The state Transportation Commission has approved the first draft of its updated five-year transportation plan. The plan includes an estimated three-point-six billion dollars for road construction and improvement, which the D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says includes some ongoing projects. In our area, the plan includes estimated costs for...
Ames, IAwho13.com

Ioway Creek: New Name and New Look in City of Ames

AMES, IOWA — The former Squaw Creek that runs through the middle of Ames got a new name to start the year and now its getting a flood mitigation makeover as well. The creek’s name was changed to Ioway Creek earlier this year – still honoring Iowa’s Native American history but with a non-offensive name. Now the creek is being cleared of trees and widened in hopes of preventing future flooding.
Ames, IAPosted by
Ellsworth News Beat

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Ellsworth

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Ellsworth: 1. Insurance Broker - Will Train - Aggressive Compensation and Bonuses!; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 3. Account Sales Representative; 4. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $66.00/Hour $2376/Weekly; 5. Construction Project Manager; 6. Fiber Optic Tech; 7. University Ministry Director; 8. Utility Technician (Rotating Shift); 9. Maintenance & Turn Tech; 10. Package Handler - Hiring Immediately;