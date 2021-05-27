Berkeley Lab Debuts Perlmutter, World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer

Is it really possible to recover an out of focus image? Topaz Labs Sharpen AI is one piece of software that really does seem to perform Voodoo!. There’s some irony in the idea that a focus-recovery tool might fail most noticeably on parts of the image which are supposed to be out of focus. Less benevolent commentators might contend that only incorrigible photo-nerds would care that there are parts of an image which are intended to be out of focus. Still, given major electronics companies have applied herculean efforts to simulating shallow depth of field on tiny-sensored cellphone cameras, a fuzzy background is a common desire and sharpening tools should be able to deal with it.