Aston Villa fans are excited about the prospect of signing Stade de Reims defender, who has been linked with a move to the Birmingham-based club. The Daily Mail report that Villa, as well as Southampton, are monitoring the Ligue 1 left-back, with Dean Smith likely to sign a new backup to Matt Targett this summer. Sky Sports report that Neil Taylor is highly likely to leave in the coming weeks when his contract with the Villains expires.