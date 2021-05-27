Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Editorial: Pro-union lawmaker pushes bill that would crush an Illinois success story

By Editorials
Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the strongest cogs in Illinois’ economic engine is an industry that isn’t necessarily a household name. Data centers. They pretty much do what their name suggests. They’re climate-controlled buildings that warehouse massive tranches of gigabits inside clusters of servers and data storage systems. Data centers play a role in everything from email and e-commerce to gaming and data backup and management. In an increasingly online world, data centers are far from bit players.

www.chicagotribune.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Economy#Infrastructure#Data Center#State Lawmakers#Republicans#House Lawmakers#Labor Unions#Democrat#Chicago Business#Facebook#Union Labor#Legislation#Iowa#Editorials#Gov J B Pritzker#Indiana#Tax Revenue#Northern Virginia#Tax Incentives
Related
Illinois StateUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Illinois

Arlington Heights Daily Herald. May 22, 2021. Let’s start this editorial with a question: What would you say is the biggest threat to our democracy?. No, that is not meant to be a leading question heading us down a partisan rabbit hole. Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi, AOC and Tucker Carlson do not qualify as correct answers. If you said any of them, please erase and try again. Only in broader terms.
Illinois StateQuad Cities Onlines

Illinois bill would expand cottage food access

Farmers markets often offer more than produce and meats. Many foods processed in home kitchens also grace tables set up in parks, public lawns and parking lots. Zucchini bread, fried pies and homemade hot sauces are regularly displayed next to fresh produce. As a result, many states have crafted legislation...
Springfield, ILRockford Register-Star

Lawmakers push to open Illinois Department of Employment Security offices

SPRINGFIELD — More than year after Illinois Department of Employment Security offices were shuttered and services moved online during the pandemic, the offices remain closed even as the state begins returning to normal. Lawmakers say there is no excuse for them to remain closed. "In-person services have been open by...
Illinois StateMiddletown Press

Illinois bill would expand civics to incarcerated youths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois stands on the cusp of expanding voting and civics education to young people incarcerated at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice who are older than 17 and within a year of their release date. Senate Bill 2116, which has cleared both chambers of the Illinois General...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Some Pennsylvania lawmakers push bill to ban vaccine passports

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Some Pennsylvania lawmakers are pushing a bill that would ban the state, local governments and school districts from requiring vaccine passports. The Pennsylvania Senate Health and Human Services Committee advanced the measure on Monday and it is now on its way to the full Senate. Backers say...
Illinois StateQuad-Cities Times

Watch now: Illinois lawmakers look to push next year’s primary election

Illinois lawmakers are likely to push back next year’s March primary election until June because of delays in receiving U.S. Census data they will use to draw new state congressional districts, three sources familiar the plan confirmed Friday. Under the timeline for the currently scheduled March 15, 2022, primary, candidates...
Illinois StateHerald & Review

6 highlights of the elections bill Illinois lawmakers approved

SPRINGFIELD – Largely on partisan lines, lawmakers passed an omnibus elections bill Monday that would push back the date of the 2022 primary elections amid other major changes to the state’s election code. The 156-page omnibus bill, an amendment to Senate Bill 825 filed by Rep. Maurice West, D-Rockford, would...
Springfield, ILPantagraph

Watch now: Pritzker claims a budget victory; GOP pushes back

SPRINGFIELD — Just one year after signing a state budget amid a world of uncertainty, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was boastful Tuesday of the new spending plan approved by the legislature earlier in the morning. Pritzker, speaking with reporters in the State Capitol, praised the proposal, offering a contrast to the...
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Editorial: Ethics bill fail: Rules not strong enough for lawmakers tempted by riches

In May 2019, state Rep. Kelly Cassidy, D-Chicago, cheered approval of legalized recreational marijuana in Illinois, a policy she worked on for years before a governor friendly to legalization, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, got elected and helped speed up passage. She was widely praised for spearheading that issue and more, including a #MeToo movement sweeping through Springfield.
Ohio Stateeaglecountryonline.com

Ohio Lawmaker Proposes Bill That Would Prohibit Mandatory Vaccinations

The bill would also protect Ohioans from any type of discrimination if they choose not to be vaccinated. (Columbus, Oh.) – An Ohio lawmaker has proposed legislation declaring that individuals have a right to make their own health care decisions. The Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act prohibits mandatory vaccinations, vaccination...
Illinois StateThe Southern

Illinois lawmakers pass follow-up criminal justice bill

SPRINGFIELD — The General Assembly this week passed legislation addressing lingering concerns from law enforcement about a massive criminal justice reform omnibus passed earlier this year. Introduced by Chicago Democratic Sen. Elgie Sims, an amendment to House Bill 3443 would act as trailer legislation for the SAFE-T Act, a major...
Illinois StatePosted by
Chalkbeat

State legislative committee advances bill that would allow Chicago principals to unionize

Could Chicago be the latest city where principals unionize? The Illinois legislature is weighing a bill that would allow that to happen. On Wednesday, the Illinois State Senate passed out of committee a bill that would clear the way for Chicago’s principals to join those of cities such as New York City, San Diego, and Denver where principals have unionized. Denver’s principals unionized last summer.