Over Half of Americans Say They Never Take a Road Trip Without the Perfect Playlist, Survey Says

By People Staff
Posted by 
People
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix in 10 Americans have a carefully-curated playlist to set the mood when taking a road trip, according to new research. In a survey of 2,000 Americans, results revealed playlists are so essential that they may be the ultimate make-or-break for a successful road trip. Not having access to a...

