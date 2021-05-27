Over Half of Americans Say They Never Take a Road Trip Without the Perfect Playlist, Survey Says

Yes! It’s road trip time finally after over a year of being stuck at home, so thanks for the question. I hope I can be helpful here, but I do want to say that any good answer could be very different for different families. BUT THE MAIN THING IS … first figure out what makes YOU feel really good when traveling and build your kid’s routine around that. The challenge with travel and kids is when us adults don’t feel rested or comfortable and THEN we have to deal with our kids. They will always throw us for a bit of a loop (that’s their job :)) so knowing what works best for you and your partner is primary. As they say at the beginning of every flight, “Parents, put your own mask on first.”