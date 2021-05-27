newsbreak-logo
New Washington rules on vaccinated employee tracking draw ire

By Charles H. Featherstone, Columbia Basin Herald Published:
Columbian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA — Employers across Washington are going to have to start tracking which employees have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to new rules published by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries. The rules are part of a change, announced late last week, that are intended to allow vaccinated...

