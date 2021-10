As a local, independent bank, we stand up for what is right in our communities, and we also seek to inform the public about issues that can impact their financial well-being. In May, a proposal surfaced in Washington that would impose new IRS reporting mandates on customer bank accounts. If passed, all banks and other financial institutions would be required to report account deposits and withdrawals to the IRS regardless of tax liability. This requirement would apply to all personal and business bank accounts with a balance of $600 or more.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO