After over a year without a Brownies & Lemonade showcase in Los Angeles, the renowned curators have announced their grand return!. It feels like it’s been 84 years since Brownies & Lemonade last hosted an in-person show in Los Angeles, but in all reality, it’s just been over a year. While they might have pressed pause on their live experiences due to the pandemic, they shifted their focus to the virtual world during that time to bring forth stunning streams including Secret Sky and Digital Mirage. Now, after announcing that Lake Brownies & Lemonade would be a go at the end of the summer, they have something sweet for their faithful followers in SoCal.