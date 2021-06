You can always find the opportunities in any market cycle to maximize your real estate success. Take the time right now and have as many conversations as you possibly can — whether it’s face-to-face texting, emailing, calling, or all of the above. Reach out to those people who are in your pipeline. As you go through your roster of people, do not assume that their situation hasn’t changed. They may have completely different needs now than they did a year ago. Call them. Talk to them about what is happening in the market. Ask them what opportunities they would like to explore.