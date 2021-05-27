Cancel
12 high-level metrics your business needs to track during a pivot

bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Every business reaches a point where leaders have to make a critical pivot toward a new strategy or offering that will support continued growth. This has been especially true during the pandemic, as businesses have found themselves making all kinds of operational and management shifts that they may not have anticipated.

www.bizjournals.com
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

Tailoring Marketing Strategies for Lasting Success

Decron Properties has a long history in real estate, with the company’s inception dating back to the 1950s. From developing single-family homes, the company evolved and made the transition to multiple asset classes— including multifamily—while maintaining a strong focus on value creation. Decron is not only involved in the ground-up...
Economydcvelocity.com

Axele Hosts Free Webinar “How to Improve Your Profitability with Data”

Dallas, TX—June 3, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, will host a free webinar, “How to Improve Your Profitability with Data,” featuring Todd Amen of ATBS. The webinar takes place Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 2:00 PM EDT. Attendees will learn how to grow their business and gain profits using data gathered from transportation processes. Key indicators include mileage trends, revenue per mile, and more.
Economycaelusgreenroom.com

Why Your Company Needs a Resilient Business Strategy

We need bold, urgent action to address the deep and interconnected changes remaking our world, but merely integrating sustainability elements into the core business strategy is no longer enough. It’s time to focus on resilient business strategies, which will lead to nimbler and more innovative companies. Watch this video to...
Economyvoticle.com

What Makes Business Process Outsourcing So Important?

An established business venture has different departments in order to specifically maintain different parts of the business. However, as customer satisfaction remains the utmost priority for any business, outsourcing to a BPO Company for better client management has garnered great importance in the past few decades. Customer Service Outsourcing has...
Economycascadebusnews.com

5 Reasons Your Business Needs Digital Marketing

Curious why you and your business need digital marketing? We explain the top five reasons and how to make it work to your professional advantage. Before Google, Facebook, and WordPress, there were phone book listings, newspaper ads, and massive highway billboards. And, given we’re several decades into the “digital age,”...
MarketingMarketingProfs

Four Tactics to Refresh Your 2021 Email Marketing Strategy

Email has been around for 50 years now, and it's still a viable marketing strategy—provided you know how to pique the interest of your prospects. When the pandemic and economic uncertainty of 2020 changed the business world, many marketers redoubled their email efforts, focusing on a channel they could control. About 36% more marketing emails than usual were sent during the stay-at-home summer, HubSpot reported.
IndustryTimes Union

Zinrelo delivers sustained business growth for Coolhorse for three consecutive quarters

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Coolhorse partnered with Zinrelo’s platform in July 2020 to create the Coolhorse Rewards program and have seen a significant uplift in their revenue since then. At the end of September 2020, three months after the launch of the rewards program, Coolhorse witnessed a remarkable uplift of 17% in their revenue. The customer retention rate was quite high as well. Next, Coolhorse geared up for the holiday season. Due to the increased demand anticipated during the holiday season, Coolhorse launched multiple campaigns through the rewards program with an objective to boost their average order value from existing loyal customers. Coolhorse managed to boost their repeat purchase revenue by a phenomenal rate of 98.76% at the end of December 2020.
Economychannele2e.com

How to Differentiate Your MSP Business From Competition

The rapid growth of the managed services industry is being fueled by global organizations’ increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing and data analytics. For many businesses, it’s all a part of their digital transformation strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This growth surely seems like a golden opportunity...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Plava Laguna Partners With IDeaS To Automate Revenue Management Processes

IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today that Plava Laguna, a multi-segment, leisure hotel company, selected IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) to automate processes and leverage the technology ahead of an anticipated busy summer season. Plava Laguna’s multi-segment portfolio...
Economysmallbiztrends.com

Read “The Digital Pivot” Before You Fire Your Marketing Person

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. I recently received a review copy of The Digital Pivot: Secrets of Online Marketing by Eric Schwartzman. Too bad this guy hadn’t. “We hate to do this, but we’re going to have to let you...
Cell PhonesFast Company

Transforming your business to meet the changing needs of today’s customer

Businesses of all types and sizes agree that the past year forever changed customer behaviors, preferences, and expectations. Customers expect businesses to meet them where they are, with experiences that are seamless, efficient, and convenient. This is most evident by the sharp increases in contactless or minimal-touch services, including digital interactions and orders, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery. Businesses from restaurants to retailers, healthcare and other essential service providers, government entities, and school districts and universities have expanded their digital operations to facilitate their business needs, compete, and drive growth.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

Evocalize Launches Agent Recruiting Blueprint For Digital Marketing

Evocalize introduced a new Blueprint within its CMP platform to simplify digital marketing. Evocalize, a Collaborative Marketing Platform (CMP) provider, introduced a new Blueprint within its CMP platform focused on Agent Recruiting, according to a press release. Evocalize's Blueprints automate the assembly and activation of digital marketing programs for local...
Career Development & Advicesignalscv.com

3 Ways to Grow Your Digital Marketing Agency in 2021

Over the past year, most of us have spent a record amount of time online. While that’s certainly caused some difficulties for many business owners, those working in the digital marketing sector have benefitted from new opportunities for growth. Whether you want to build on your existing momentum or make...
Economycascadebusnews.com

Top B2B Marketplaces to Look for Engineering Services Companies and Contractors

Want to find an engineering job or looking for a talented engineering contractor to develop your business? For both strategies, B2B marketplaces are the way out! Check further. Nowadays, B2B engineering marketplaces ensure access to a wide range of potential contractors as well as engineering companies that function under a...
HealthPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Critical Metrics to Track Your Website' Health

Making sure that your website is not only functioning well but is also driving business growth is important for any business owner. You need to track a key set of metrics to ensure that your business site creates more conversions and engagement. In this post, I’ll share some metrics that...
EconomyThrive Global

Excellent Time Management Even During Your Business Down Time

Your home-based business success is highly influenced by your efficiency. When you manage your own business from home and you’re a one-person team, you’ve got many tasks that you should perform yourself. At times, however, when you get to do those tasks is determined by the needs of your business. Thus, you’ll have instances when business is frantic, and you’ll have other occasions when business is slow. Any time business is slow, it’s vital that you utilize those downtimes efficiently.
Real Estateretechnology.com

5 Real Estate Marketing Metrics to Help You Grow Your Business

Not all metrics are created equal. So, while online marketing continues to promote an ultra-competitive environment for real estate agents, it's becoming increasingly important for you to gain every advantage possible from data-driven marketing metrics. Many real estate marketing metrics are too narrowly focused and miss the big picture. I've...
Geauga County, OHgeauganews.com

Nominate Your Business for the Fast Track 50 Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Fast Track 50. The Fast Track 50 Trustees invite you to submit an application to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Lake and Geauga Counties. This year, we continue to honor businesses who are exhibiting extraordinary efforts to help...