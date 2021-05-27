12 high-level metrics your business needs to track during a pivot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Coolhorse partnered with Zinrelo’s platform in July 2020 to create the Coolhorse Rewards program and have seen a significant uplift in their revenue since then. At the end of September 2020, three months after the launch of the rewards program, Coolhorse witnessed a remarkable uplift of 17% in their revenue. The customer retention rate was quite high as well. Next, Coolhorse geared up for the holiday season. Due to the increased demand anticipated during the holiday season, Coolhorse launched multiple campaigns through the rewards program with an objective to boost their average order value from existing loyal customers. Coolhorse managed to boost their repeat purchase revenue by a phenomenal rate of 98.76% at the end of December 2020.