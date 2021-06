The amount of global respondents who would support or strongly support taking a One Health approach to preventing future pandemics. The pervasive COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the planet, impacting the lives of countless people. And, over the past year, just as innumerable lives were being changed in a myriad of ways as a result of this global health crisis, so too were perceptions of the virus that was causing it. In March 2020, WWF commissioned GlobeScan to conduct a survey among the general public in Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam to better understand concerns around the pandemic and its root causes, as well as opinions on actions that could be taken to prevent future pandemics like COVID-19.