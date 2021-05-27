Cancel
STB to Class I’s: Are You Prepared?

By Marybeth Luczak
railwayage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurface Transportation Board (STB) Chairman Martin J. Oberman has called on the CEOs of the seven North American Class I’s to provide an update on their preparedness to meet service demands, particularly as railroad employment rates have fallen. In identical letters, dated May 27, Oberman expressed his concern that recent...

www.railwayage.com
