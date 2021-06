Editor’s Note: Sadie Fitzpatrick uses this space to explore the character and quirks that make Ocala uniquely wonderful and occasionally irksome. Conversations during a global pandemic are weird. While we used to ask our friends, “Where did you go on vacation?” or “How was that concert?” we now talk about what places have the most openings for vaccine appointments, where to buy the most breathable face masks and we compare vaccine side effects. We need things to get back to normal.