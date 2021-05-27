West Dayton Stories: An Immense And Defiant Joy

We’ve been reflecting on Black Joy on West Dayton Stories and our final commentary on the topic is from amaha sellassie. When I think of joy, Black Joy, I often reminisce about that phrase: “Don’t let them steal your joy! They take so much from us, but never let them steal your joy”. Some may ask, why Black Joy and not just joy? For me Black Joy is my space of resistance, it is my medicine for navigating a world that is often anti-Black, a space I create in the midst of turmoil to protect my health. I appreciate how scholar Imani Perry describes it: “Joy is not found in the absence of pain and suffering. It exists through it…Blackness is an immense and defiant joy.” For me Black Joy is a liberatory act that transcends the trauma of exclusion that Black bodies experience as we traverse spaces marked as white. I find Black Joy in the self-determining freedom of no longer catering to a white imagination dictating how I should wear my hair, dress, define my existence, or how I show up in a space. This joy is my super-power I draw from when I meet obstacles and adversity.