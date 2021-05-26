Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

WATCH: White House holds Wednesday, May 26, briefing with principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

By Forum News Service
Post-Bulletin
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House held a press briefing with principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday, May 26. Watch a stream of the event below and catch up on the latest national news here. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription...

www.postbulletin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Secretary#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSCNBC

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg weighs on White House's bipartisan infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden declared Thursday that the White House has struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators after discussing the massive plan to improve the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband earlier in the day. Some progressives have already dismissed the package as too small and would like to continue pursuing a bill through the reconciliation process that would include the investments that was in the administration's original bill. Biden vowed that he wouldn't sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill that other bill makes it to his desk as well. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss the deal.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'Fight of his presidency': White House vows to keep pressing for greater voter access ahead of doomed vote

President Joe Biden will continue pressing to expand voting access, even if a key Senate vote fails, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. While Biden does not expect 10 "magical" Republicans to support a procedural vote on the issue on Tuesday, Psaki is hopeful Democrats could persuade West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to back the effort so the party can debate the issue on the Senate floor.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris' Director, Deputy Director of Advance Resign Amid Border Trip

Two Kamala Harris staffers in charge of planning travel and trips for the vice president are resigning amid her long-awaited trip to the U.S. southern border. Karly Satkowiak, Harris' director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Harris' deputy director of advance, have both told the vice president's office they plan to leave in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported. The news comes just as Harris touched down in Texas on Friday and is planning to ramp up travel to push vaccination efforts next month.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden names Cindy McCain as ambassador to UN food agency

President Biden nominated Cindy McCain, the widow of GOP Sen. John McCain, to serve as ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, the White House has announced. McCain, an Arizona businesswoman, crossed party lines to endorse Biden over former President Donald Trump in September 2020 and spoke...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
Miami, FLPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Harris forced to remind Biden to talk about deadly Miami apartment collapse

Vice President Kamala Harris had to remind President Joe Biden at the White House Thursday to talk about the deadly building collapse in South Florida. Harris whispered, "Florida, yeah," in Biden's ear as he prepared to walk away from his lectern after delivering remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure agreement at the White House. The president then returned to the microphone and delivered brief remarks on the tragedy that killed at least one individual and left nearly 100 missing.
Washington, DCU.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German State Secretary Berger

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with German State Secretary Miguel Berger today in Washington, D.C.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Berger emphasized the importance of the Transatlantic and the U.S.-German relationship as we cooperate to uphold our democratic values, address the climate crisis, and build back better following the pandemic.  They also discussed the importance of cooperating on a joint approach to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Russia, as well as maintaining our diplomatic presence during an orderly military withdrawal from Afghanistan.  The Deputy Secretary and the State Secretary also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, while underscoring the need for Ukraine to make continued progress on reforms.  The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of European energy security, reiterating the United States’ opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.