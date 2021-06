SUMMERVILLE – There was just no way that Martin Visconti and his two teenage sons were going to watch “Godzilla vs. Kong” on anything but the big screen. For the record, the Visconti family had already seen the blockbuster in their New York City apartment on HBO MAX when it came out in late March, but May 7 was their first opportunity to watch the legendary monsters go head-to-head in a bona-fide theater, with all the trimmings.