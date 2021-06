Getting a message from a loved one on your birthday is nice and all, but wouldn't it be better to get a personalized greeting from a movie star or famous hippo? With Cameo, you can have celebrities in every field record messages to give as gifts to friends and family on nearly every occasion. If you know someone who can recite Friends quotes on command or spent every morning glued to Boy Meets World growing up, check out some of the best ‘90s sitcom stars available on Cameo.