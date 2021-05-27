newsbreak-logo
Environmental Justice Fellow

 3 days ago

The New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV) is the only statewide environmental organization in New York that fights for clean water, clean air, renewable energy, and open space through political action. We’re non-partisan, pragmatic, and effective. Along with its sister organizations, the NYLCV Education Fund, NYLCV PAC, and NYLCV Gives Green, we educate the public about a broad range of important issues, evaluate the performance of elected officials, and endorse and elect by campaigning for the passage of laws during the legislative season and candidates in the electoral season.

