It's likely that you've browsed the makeup aisles at the drugstore and have come across something from Physicians Formula, yet there's so much to learn about the brand, from the beginning concepts to the best products to invest in. Dr. Frank Crandall, known for his work as a leading allergist, actually developed Physician's Formula in 1937 (yes, you read that right) as a love ode to his wife, Edith, who suffered from lupus and wanted beauty products that wouldn't cause skin flare-ups. (Now that's true love if we've ever heard it)!