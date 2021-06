Sony might currently be planning to release a new God of War video game later on in 2021, but one thing that the company definitely isn't doing is creating a TV show or movie based on the action franchise. Despite rumors and fan theories circling over the past few months in relation to whether or not PlayStation Studios would opt to greenlight a series or film associated with God of War, the company has now confirmed that it has no such plans to expand the property into another medium at this time.