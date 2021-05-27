Cancel
More Georgia Veterans & National Guard to Be Eligible for Free Driver’s Licenses/ID Cards July 1

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough Memorial Day is when we honor the fallen, it is also important to show your support of living veterans. One of the most popular state benefits for Georgia veterans is not having to pay for their driver’s license or identification card (ID). Beginning July 1st, more veterans, along with members of the National Guard or reserve forces, are eligible for free credentials from the Department of Driver Services (DDS).

