After 26 years, Pastor Steve Williamson has retired from ministry at Crawford Baptist Church in Crawford. Williamson began his ministry at the church more than two decades ago when he felt the Lord was leading him to pastor a church. He was working at a local TV station as a production manager. That’s what he went to college for, after all. While at the TV station, he was active in his church with his wife, Pam. They worked in the music and children’s programs.