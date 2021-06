Several brands have pulled their advertising from GB News, the upstart TV channel promising to combat so-called cancel culture.Ikea, Kopparberg and Octopus Energy have withdrawn their adverts from the network after it was launched on Sunday.Why did the brands pull their advertising?Swedish furniture giant Ikea said it had "not knowingly" advertised on GB News.It added: "We are in the process of investigating how this may have occurred to ensure it won't happen again in future, and have suspended paid display advertising in the meantime."In its statement, cider firm Kopparberg also said it was unaware its adverts were running on...