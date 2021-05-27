Clean Bus Social Media Fellow

The New York League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV) is one of the state’s leading environmental organizations. Together with our sister organization, the NYLCV Education Fund, we advance a bold agenda to combat climate change, protect public health from air and water pollution, and preserve our state’s open spaces and abundant natural resources. In recent years, NYLCV and NYLCV Education Fund have played a major role in securing passage of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, congestion pricing in New York City, a statewide plastic bag ban, and more. We educate voters, elected officials, and the business community about our state’s most pressing environmental policy issues and convene forums that bring together stakeholders from all sectors.