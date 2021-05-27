Kickoff times set for three Football home games

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – Kickoff times and television selections for three of Texas' home contests in the 2021 season were released on Thursday. The season opener against Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 4, will air on FOX at 3:30 p.m. CT, while Longhorn Network will air the game versus Rice on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. CT. The regular season finale during Thanksgiving weekend against Kansas State will now be on Friday, Nov. 26, at 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

