Columbia, MO

Tracking a few isolated storms, much cooler temperatures overnight

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms ending well before midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid-upper 50s. EXTENDED: Additional storms are forming along a cold front in far eastern Kansas this afternoon, and that will slide south overnight, leaving us quite chilly for tomorrow. Lows will be about 10 degrees cooler than average, and there's a chance we could break a record low high temperature. The coolest high we have had in Columbia on 5/28 was 60 degrees in 1997. My forecast for tomorrow is 56. We remain cooler than normal to kick off the weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid-60s on Sunday..gonna be cool for those folks hitting the water, but at least we don't have rain in the forecast until later in the day on Memorial Day. Sunday and Monday should reach the low to mid-70s with rain returning late Monday. Additional storm chances will continue each day through at least Thursday as an active pattern sets up.

