Politics

Viya Offices to Close for Memorial Day, May 31.

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 4 days ago

Viya joins the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands in remembering and honoring members of the United States Armed Forces who fell in service to their country. In commemoration of Memorial Day, Viya will be closed on Monday, May 31. All customers are encouraged to conduct transactions at their convenience...

stjohnsource.com
Clayton, OHclayton.oh.us

Government Center Offices Closed - Memorial Day

The Clayton Government Center offices will be closed Monday, May 31st for the Memorial Day Holiday. If you require Fire or Police Department assistance please call Montgomery County Dispatch at 937-225-4357. Please note, due to the holiday trash service will be delayed by one day for all residents.
Palm Beach Gardens, FLpbgfl.com

City Administrative Offices Closed - Memorial Day

City Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day. Offices will reopen Tuesday, June 1 at 8:00 a.m. The Palm Beach Gardens Tennis & Pickleball Center will be open from 7:30am-3:00pm. The Aquatic Complex will be open with the following schedule:
Aerospace & DefenseAntiwar.com

Space Force Seeks Major Increase in Funding for 2022 Budget

The newest military branch wants $17.4 billion for 2022, a 13% increase from this year. On Friday, Space Force requested a budget of $17.4 billion for 2022, which would be a 13 percent increase in funding from 2021, reflecting Washington’s growing prioritization of space as it seeks to confront China and Russia.
San Jose, CAcolorado.gov

Gov. Polis Orders Flags Lowered to Half Staff on Memorial Day

DENVER - Today, Gov. Polis ordered the Colorado and American flags be lowered to half staff on all public buildings statewide in recognition of Memorial Day, and as proclaimed by President Biden. The flags are currently at half-staff in honor of the victims in San Jose, California and will remain down until Sunday May 30th at sunset. At that point, they will be returned to full staff.
Industrynorthwestgeorgianews.com

First-class stamp will cost 58 cents in USPS rate increase plan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service said it plans to boost the price of a first-class stamp to 58 cents from 55 cents as it works to stabilize finances amid slumping mail volume and lagging delivery. The increase of 6.8% in the first-class stamp is part of a set of...
U.S. PoliticsIdaho8.com

Postal Service wants to raise cost of mailing a letter to 58 cents

The US Postal Service on Friday proposed raising the cost of mailing a letter to 58 cents, an increase that’s within the range of recent years and comes as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pursues sweeping changes with an eye on the agency’s finances. DeJoy, an appointee of former President Donald...
Huntington, WVHerald-Dispatch

Local veteran honors service members with massive painted flag

BARBOURSVILLE — For the past 10 years, local Vietnam veteran Tom Plumley has painted a large American flag on his yard to observe Memorial Day and honor those who served. The process itself takes between two and three days and is extremely detail oriented. Using a large, premeasured rope, Plumley forms the outline of the flag, and gets to work from there.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

DOD launches enhanced website for military spouses

The Department of Defense launched its newly-enhanced MySECO website, putting career and education resources at the fingertips of military spouses easier and faster than ever. MySECO is part of the DOD’s Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, which provides career and education guidance to military spouses worldwide. The MySECO enhancements create a more personalized and improved experience for military spouses as they navigate career and education opportunities on the website.
MilitaryStamford Advocate

Military Veterans Can Become Vacation Heroes and Win a Travel Agency Franchise and European River Cruise from Dream Vacations

10th annual Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General contest begins Memorial Day. The top-awarded travel agency franchise for veterans Dream Vacations announces that military veterans can start their next career in the civilian sector by entering-to-win a free travel agency franchise in the “Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Owner General” business plan contest. Five winners will be awarded a travel agency business, and in celebration of the contest’s 10th anniversary, one grand prize winner will also receive a berth on a European River Cruise on the Danube River. Since 2012, Dream Vacations has awarded 51 free franchises valued at $637,800 to military veterans. This year’s contest begins on Monday, May 31, 2021, and runs through August 6, 2021.
Militaryaerotechnews.com

Selfless service in action: California Guard officer rescues stranger

U.S. Army Maj. Timothy Wobig routinely walks his 13 year old dog, Wilson, but on one particular morning he saw something out of the ordinary as he rounded the corner. An elderly man appeared to be in trouble. As he walked unsteadily in Wobig’s direction, the stranger swayed and almost fell. Acting quickly, Wobig leaned in and caught the man. He then noticed a patch of glistening red on the man’s head. A deep laceration was bleeding on the back of his head.
U.S. Politicsgoldrushcam.com

U.S. Postal Service Proceeds with Request for Postal Rate Changes – 58 Cents for Letters, a Rise of 3 Cents

Pricing actions part of balanced approach under “Delivering for America,” the Postal Service’s 10-year plan for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence. Following rate changes, USPS prices to remain among the world’s most affordable. Rate changes also contribute to $40 billion of investments in people, technology and infrastructure over the...
IndustryWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Don't betray mission of the Postal Service

First Class mail continues to provides an affordable and secure method of communication for millions of Americans. The Delivering for America Plan diverts resources and equipment away from letter processing to prioritize package services. This betrays the mission of the Postal Service to be a vehicle for communication that binds the nation together, chasing profits for the private companies that are proposed to handle mail in the expanded implementation of Surface Transfer Centers. Diverting mail outside the postal network is already creating service delays and increasing the incidents of lost mail as the Postal Service no longer maintains custody of mail throughout the delivery process. Individuals, small businesses and local governments relay on First Class mail to exchange information and ideas, receive remittance payments, or issue legal notices. Allowing Postmaster General DeJoy to bulldoze the implementation of these changes past the public will forever alter the network that has been built to provide the excellence that has become synonymous with First Class. Do not settle for adequate when the opportunity for excellence is still attainable. Demand more!
Advocacybreakingnewsandreligion.online

Companies Paying Starvation Wages Whine That Workers Aren’t Interested

Everyone knows American corporations from McDonalds to Walmart pay starvation wages. So now so-called leaders like Montana governor Greg “Punch a Journalist” Gianforte won’t distribute federal benefits, because people live better on those than on wages. Well, raise the wretched wages. They’re pitifully low. Or, as senator Bernie Sanders’ staff director Warren Gunnels put it: “Raise your wages and benefits or flip your own damn burgers and sweep your own damn floors.”
Dahlgren, VAfredericksburg.today

Shift of the workforce: NSWC Dahlgren Division considers new options to include remote work

Shift of the workforce: NSWC Dahlgren Division considers new options to include remote work. From: Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division. Teleworking in the federal government goes back at least 20 years, long before video conferencing, when the tools of the trade were dial-up modems and home fax machines. The policies that evolved into modern teleworking first originated as an environmentally-minded transportation plan. The notion at that time was to provide employees with the option of working from home one day per week to cut down on rush-hour traffic and attendant air pollution. Office of Personnel Management data from 2000, the first year that figures are available, recorded just 3% participation across the entire federal workforce.