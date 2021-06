A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.57.