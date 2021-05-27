Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Quincy, MA

Koch To Use Federal Money To Buy Munroe Building

thequincysun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayor Thomas Koch on Thursday said he would use $15 million in federal pandemic relief funds to acquire the Munroe Building and a second parcel of land in Quincy Center. On Thursday, Koch joined U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch at a press conference inside the Quincy College welcome center at Presidents Place, where the congressman announced the city-owned school would be receiving $10.7 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Congress approved in March. The award to Quincy College is in addition to the $46.3 million the city will be receiving directly from the ARP.

thequincysun.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Quincy, MA
Government
City
Quincy, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purchase College#U S#The Munroe Building#The American Rescue Plan#Quincy College#Mayor Thomas Koch#Money#Hancock St#Governors#City Councillors#Parking#Quincy Center#March#Community Discussion#Educational Purposes#Tourism Purposes#Forty Seven Percent#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Quincy, MAPatriot Ledger

House Speaker Mariano: Quincy College is worth saving

QUINCY – House Speaker Ronald Mariano says city councilors' calls to stop supporting or move Quincy College to the state's community college system are misguided and short-sighted. Mariano spoke to a reporter about his views on the school amid a contentious series of discussions between city councilors and Mayor Thomas...
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts Statethequincysun.com

All Massachusetts Business Restrictions Ending May 29

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced that all pandemic-related restrictions on businesses would be lifted effective May 29, two months ahead of schedule. The state will also update its mask rules to match the newest federal guidance, meaning fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear them in most places.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Janey: Boston to lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aligning with Gov. Charlie Baker and the state of Massachusetts, Mayor Kim Janey on Monday announced that Boston will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions on May 29. All remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including the face-covering order, as well as capacity and gathering limits, will be rescinded come May...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Here’s what happens May 29 as Massachusetts lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

Massachusetts will lift nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, moving up the reopening timeline by about two months. The state’s current mask order will be rescinded on that date, with Massachusetts aligning with the guidance for fully vaccinated people issued last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Masks will still be required in some settings, including on public transportation, and businesses can set their own requirements for vaccinations and masking.