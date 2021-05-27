Koch To Use Federal Money To Buy Munroe Building

Mayor Thomas Koch on Thursday said he would use $15 million in federal pandemic relief funds to acquire the Munroe Building and a second parcel of land in Quincy Center. On Thursday, Koch joined U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch at a press conference inside the Quincy College welcome center at Presidents Place, where the congressman announced the city-owned school would be receiving $10.7 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Congress approved in March. The award to Quincy College is in addition to the $46.3 million the city will be receiving directly from the ARP.