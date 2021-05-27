Councillors Question Koch’s Pension Proposal

I was very disappointed at the Town Meeting vote to remove the police chief’s position from civil service. I spoke in opposition at town meeting, but to no avail. I was pleased Mr. Noyes also spoke out in opposition. As a retired Quincy Police lieutenant, I was shocked at Selectmen Jared MacDonald’s remarks, with all due respect to his past service as a police officer to the town, stating that the test was easy and used all of the same questions. I know from personal experience that to receive a good mark on the civil service promotional exam takes hundreds of hours of dedicated study. Also factored in is the candidate’s training, education and years of experience. The appointing authority then gives the proper weight to those items before the final grade is given. Veterans receive two additional points added to the final score. Resident preference is also factored in. The town then chooses from the three top scores. If the town does not take the candidate with the highest overall score, it must give a valid reason.