Quincy, MA

Councillors Question Koch’s Pension Proposal

 11 days ago

City councillors on Wednesday raised questions about Mayor Thomas Koch’s proposal to use a $475 million bond to cover Quincy’s outstanding unfunded pension liabilities. The council’s finance committee, which includes all nine members, met for about two and a half hours Wednesday evening to discuss the proposal but did not take a vote on the matter. The committee will meet again in the coming weeks to discuss the issue again.

