Equity advocates: Kamila Elliott and Danielle Burns amplify the voices of women of color

Here’s the question for Missy Pfohl Smith: What prompted the creation of the ARTs + Change Conference?. Worldwide, it’s the rising tide of polarization, and social media’s role in it, she says. Closer to home, it was the death of Daniel Prude — a man in the midst of a mental health crisis — at the hands of the Rochester Police Department “that sparked all the protests and brought up the problems that have been happening here for a long time, but really became acute in that moment last summer,” says Pfohl Smith, who organized the conference.