Equity advocates: Kamila Elliott and Danielle Burns amplify the voices of women of color
In this episode, Christine Shaw welcomes back Danielle Burns, vice president and head of business development at CNote, and fierce advocate for women of color. Christine and Danielle introduce to our audience Kamila Elliott, president and equity partner at GRID 202. Kamila and Danielle guide listeners through actionable steps leaders can take to drive more diversity, equity and inclusion for women of color in financial services. The trio also have an open discussion around elevating and amplifying the voices of women of color.www.investmentnews.com