Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Equity advocates: Kamila Elliott and Danielle Burns amplify the voices of women of color

InvestmentNews
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, Christine Shaw welcomes back Danielle Burns, vice president and head of business development at CNote, and fierce advocate for women of color. Christine and Danielle introduce to our audience Kamila Elliott, president and equity partner at GRID 202. Kamila and Danielle guide listeners through actionable steps leaders can take to drive more diversity, equity and inclusion for women of color in financial services. The trio also have an open discussion around elevating and amplifying the voices of women of color.

www.investmentnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women Of Color#Black Women#Marketing Communications#Women Leaders#Gender Roles#Black Woman#Marketing Campaigns#Investmentnews#Grid 202 Partners#Cnote#Sri#Danielle Burns Guest#Episode Notes Kamila#Fierce Advocate#Equity Partner#Representation#Integrated Campaigns#Esg Landscape#Holistic Planning#Actionable Steps Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthCIO

Women in IT are burned out. The pandemic is making it worse.

With the need to keep organizations humming through a global pandemic, this past year has placed considerable stress on IT professionals. Taken in total, however, the strains of adjusting to life and work under COVID-19 have fallen disproporationally on women in IT. A survey of 450 tech professionals by TrustRadius...
MinoritiesMySanAntonio

Canna Conversations, an Initiative Focused on Women of Color in the Cannabis Industry, to Be Held June 3 in Los Angeles

WOC Worldwide will use its platform to host important discussions to ensure equality in the cannabis industry. Invitation-only Canna Conversations, will be home to discussions centered around women of color in the cannabis industry, this upcoming Thursday, June 3, at Soho Works in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated event will feature accomplished leaders in the industry discussing the state of women of color in the rapidly growing cannabis industry.
Rochester, NYclassical915.org

Your artists at work: ARTs + Change Conference addresses bias, advocates for equity

Here’s the question for Missy Pfohl Smith: What prompted the creation of the ARTs + Change Conference?. Worldwide, it’s the rising tide of polarization, and social media’s role in it, she says. Closer to home, it was the death of Daniel Prude — a man in the midst of a mental health crisis — at the hands of the Rochester Police Department “that sparked all the protests and brought up the problems that have been happening here for a long time, but really became acute in that moment last summer,” says Pfohl Smith, who organized the conference.
InternetFinancial-Planning.com

Voices: The fintech express is leaving women behind

Technology was supposed to broaden access to financial services and help eliminate economic inequalities. But so far the explosion of banking and investment apps has failed to narrow one persistent divide: the gender gap in financial inclusion. Policy makers should take note. In the post-pandemic recovery, they cannot entrust the market forces of fintech to support female economic empowerment.
Pasco County, FLThe Laker/Lutz News

Panel discussion addresses challenges for women of color

Pasco-Hernando State College (PHSC) is leveraging its community connections to foster meaningful discussion on matters related to social justice and racial equity. The area institution recently organized a virtual summit titled, “Equity and Advancement of Minority Women in America.”. The Zoom event on May 10 included breakout sessions on topics...
Minoritiesgirltalkhq.com

Women Of Color Now Own HALF Of All Female-Owned Businesses In The U.S.

Owning a business is becoming less of a boy’s club. With each year, the number of women-owned businesses throughout the world grows. And with an increasing number of opportunities arising for women who aspire to be business owners and leaders, more and more women are finding their niche in business and joining the ranks.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Jeannine Cook seeks to amplify women's voices at her bookstore

Jeannine Cook has built Harriett’s Bookshop into a well-known destination that celebrates women artists, authors and activists. The bookstore’s lease is up in July and Cook is seeking to raise $300,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to purchase the building where Harriett’s is currently located. “It would allow us to not...
Minoritiesthezoereport.com

Yara Shahidi On The Importance Of Representation For Women Of Color

For the past 15 years, Cartier has made dedicated efforts to highlight businesses that promote impactful social and environmental change and, specifically, uplift the women who are at the helm of those companies. The luxury brand launched the Cartier Women’s Initiative in 2006 and, since then, has provided financial support and mentorship to over 200 female business owners. After sorting through 876 applications and hosting an inspiring three-day virtual summit that concluded on May 26, representatives of Cartier officially selected this year’s winners for the 2021 Cartier Women’s Initiative.
Minoritiesbenefitspro.com

Why more women and people of color should consider becoming financial planners

Women and people of color disproportionately bore the brunt of COVID-19’s financial toll to date. In December 2020 alone, women accounted for all 140,000 net U.S. jobs lost. In April 2021, just over one year after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, the unemployment rate for Black Americans stands at nearly 10%, compared to 5.4% for white Americans.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

CEO Danielle Wiley Honored "Top Women in Communications" Honors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Danielle Wiley, Founder & CEO of Sway Group has been selected as an honoree in Ragan & PR Daily's "Top Women in Communications Awards," Class of 2021 in the Trailblazer category. She joins an elite list of women who are advancing the communications industry, inspiring their coworkers and peers and mentoring future generations of communications leaders.
PoliticsDaily Californian

US must prioritize women’s labor needs to achieve workplace equity

This year, New Zealand approved legislation to expand paid leave for parents who lose a pregnancy due to a miscarriage or stillbirth. According to the policy, parents can receive three days of paid leave before having to return to work or take additional time off without pay. This kind of...
Atlanta, GAatlantatribune.com

Wells Fargo anchors the Black Economic Alliance Foundation’s Entrepreneurs Fund

(BlackPressUSA) — The Black Economic Alliance Foundation (BEA), in collaboration with Wells Fargo, launched the Black Economic Alliance Entrepreneurs Fund (BEA Entrepreneurs Fund) to accelerate the growth of Black entrepreneurs and business owners. The $50 million evergreen fund will provide seed, start-up, and early-stage capital to businesses founded and led by Black entrepreneurs.
TechnologyPosted by
whowhatwear

Meet the Women Who Changed the News Cycle: Carly Zakin and Danielle Weisberg

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Minoritieshealthywomen.org

Closing the Mental Health Gap for Women of Color

Francisca Porchas Coronado was just nine when she left her home in the Mexican state of Sonora, just south of the border with Arizona, to migrate to the United States. The memories of traveling through the desert and resettling in a new country still linger even though she's lived in the United States for more than 30 years.
Minoritiesgoodmenproject.com

Blavity.org, A New Racial Equity and Social Impact Organization, Sets Mission to Drive, Support and Amplify Black Economic Achievement and Mobility

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blavity.org is a new racial equity and social impact organization created by the founders of Blavity, Inc., the leading global media company created by and for Black Millennials and Gen-Z. This start-up turned Silicon Valley success story made headlines when it became one of the few Black-owned companies to raise more than $12 million in venture capital. Now the company has set its sights on helping others do the same.
Minoritiesborealisphilanthropy.org

Racial Equity in Journalism Fund Awards $3.6 Million to News Organizations Led By and Serving Communities of Color

The Racial Equity in Journalism (REJ) Fund at Borealis Philanthropy has awarded $3.6 million in grants to 28 news organizations serving communities of color across the country. Communities with the least access to relevant public affairs news—people of color, immigrants, people from low-income, rural, and urban communities, and others—are also...