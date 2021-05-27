Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

These Are 2021's Hottest Summer Hair Trends

By Katie Berohn
goodhousekeeping.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of cutting your own bangs, attempting at-home bleaching and seeing just how long your hair can grow without regular trims, it only makes sense that this summer will be filled with bold new hairstyles. Where last summer may have been minimalist, this summer will be maximalist — think face-framing fringe, 70s-inspired layers, modern takes on classic cuts and bold, rich colors.

www.goodhousekeeping.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Minimalist#Bangs#Grow Hair#Show Stopping Auburn Hair#Face Framing Fringe#At Home Bleaching#Classic Cuts#70s Inspired Layers#Regular Trims#Cutting#Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Hair Care
Related
Hair CarePopSugar

The “Competing Tones” Hair-Color Trend For Summer Is Like Highlights, but With a Twist

Gone are the days of your hair-color choices being limited by the shades of box dye you can pick up at the drugstore. Now, with hair salons open again and a little help from your colorist on speed dial, the sky is the limit when it comes to your future hairstyles. You can go red, like Beth Harmon from The Queen's Gambit, play around with face-framing money pieces, or, if you want to put a twist on your traditional highlights, go for the "competing tones" hair-color trend.
Hair Carecoveteur.com

The Professional’s Guide to Summer Hair Color

Throughout lockdown, people all over the world have taken part in the discussion of personal style in a post-vaccine world. Perhaps you're committing to your most glamorous garb now that the Summer of Hedonism is upon us, or maybe you're sticking to the comfortable yet stylish shoes you've worn throughout your time working from home, day in and day out. Regardless, something is changing about our collective personal style, where it seems that people are simply wearing what they want now for the sake of making themselves feel good. And of course we cannot discount how greatly hair plays into style, whether you are pairing your favorite cottage-core look with simple braids or are dying neon streaks into your tresses to go with your Y2K style. So which hair colors will reign supreme this summer? TIGI international creative team member and master colorist/senior educator at Rob Peetoom Salon Nina Rubel, celebrity hairstylist and owner of Rita Lowery Hair Rita Lowery, Mane Addicts celebrity hairstylist Amanda Lee, and colorist and R+Co Collective member Richy Kandasamy have the answers.
Hair Caremyhorrynews.com

Hair’s looking at you — again

I did something last night that I haven’t done in years - I slept in hair curlers, or perhaps I should say I “tried” to sleep, which is more like it. In this day and time of flat irons and curling irons, you could ask what on earth was I doing with hair curlers?
Hair CareRefinery29

Phoebe Dynevor’s New Copper Fringe Is The Ultimate Summer Hair Inspo

Bold copper color? Check. Seventies-inspired curtain bangs? Check. With her new cut and color, Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor just nailed two major beauty trends in one — making her our ultimate summer hair inspiration. With salons finally open, Dynevor paid a visit to London's Josh Wood Colour Atelier and hair colorist...
Hair CarePosted by
TheStreet

LUVME HAIR: Why Wigs Have Become 2021 Graduating Fashion Trend

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUVME HAIR, a prestigious wig brand, has observed a substantial increase in the number of customers coming to buy wigs for graduation ceremonies recently, and a rise in turnover compared to the previous years for this quarter. "For the latest months, there has been a significant increase in the percentage of purchasing our wigs as graduation matching or gifts. One of our customers who recently brought our wig, Alie, shares her graduation gift and photos with her friends with us. We are pleased to be able to bring happiness to these graduating children." said LUVME HAIR's customer service manager John.
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Exploring the ‘Cruella Hair’ Trend

During the summer, many people start to experiment with color. There can be experimentation anywhere from nails and hair to clothing and homes. Something about summer inspires people to bring more color into their lives. The latest hair trend that is circling the beauty world is quite the antithesis to...
Hair CareA Beautiful Mess

Elsie’s Hair Tool Reviews

I have a pretty simple hair routine. For the most part, I wear my hair in a rotation of 2-3 styles. But once in a while I love to mix it up with curls and waves. Recently, I splurged on a Dyson Air Wrap because I was curious to try lower heat styling options. Now that I have five tools I love, I feel I have limitless hair options that I can style at home. In this post, I’ll review each hair tool and share a phone selfie of how I style my hair with it.
Hair CarePosted by
Womanly Live

Our Pick: Best Hair Perfumes For Summer

Frolicking about in the summer with your popsicle in hand. Don’t forget your flirty dress while picnicking with your friends or your boo. And, of course, the perfect summer day is made complete with a lingering scent fit for the season. Wash days are especially rewarding when you or anyone...
ApparelHello Magazine

The diamond tennis necklace is 2021's top jewellery trend for summer

When you think of a diamond tennis necklace, you might think of expensive-looking ladies who lunch and arrange PTA meetings, or A-listers rocking the red carpet at the Oscars, or you might think of royalty, but it turns out that the diamond tennis necklace is the trend of the season. And if you think it needs to be worn with a ballgown, you can think again.
Skin Carespaandbeautytoday.com

Jelly Products Are One of the Hottest and Most Fun Beauty Trends

Originating in Korea, skin and haircare products that feature a gel or jelly-based texture have become one of the hottest beauty trends in the US. But don’t let their lightweight nature fool you—these products pack quite the punch due to being water-based, which increases skin hydration. There’s something about the...
Hair Carevivaglammagazine.com

Bringing Balayage Back to Its Roots: The French Balayage Hair Color Trend

The balayage technique has been around for a long time, so naturally, these looks have been redefined and reformed many times to suit different preferences. Out of the many gorgeous balayage trends, it seems like the original technique is most requested this spring. Namely, the French balayage is becoming a number one hit among those who want to subtly refresh their look. We gathered the most gorgeous looks to prepare you for the next trip to the salon. Check out our list and choose your next dye job!
Hair Carebeautylaunchpad.com

IG Trend Alert: Split Hair Color

While Cruella de Vil solidified the trend with her iconic black and white locks, colorists on Instagram have given split hair color a technicolor upgrade. For the more subdued client, a pairing of rich brunette and pale, buttery blonde makes for a refined combination. Coupling the client’s natural hue with a pop of bright, unexpected color helps ease into the bold style. And then, of course, there are those who go all in. From cotton candy pink and blue to intoxicating scarlet and spicy coral, each plucky coupling makes this trend even more alluring.
Designers & CollectionsElle

The Launch: June's Hottest Fashion Drops

We're diving into June this month by celebrating Pride, while also getting dressed for the beach and beyond. From eBay's newest handbag authentication program to Versace's Pride collaboration with Lady Gaga, June offers a promising look on the summer of dressing up and showing out. Stay tuned for updates we continue to update our gallery throughout the month with the newest fashion drops, collabs, and more, ahead.
Hair CareSFGate

How to reset hair for summer: A celebrity hair stylist shares her expert tips and tricks

(BPT) - Life at home has been harder on your hair than you might realize. If you have found yourself stretching the time between hair washes, wearing a perpetual ponytail in a hair elastic, or twisting and twirling strands with your fingertips on virtual office calls, your hair is ready for a reset. Plus, with more opportunities to safely get out and socialize, there has never been a better time for gorgeous, healthy-looking hair to take center stage.
Beauty & FashionWho What Wear

Nordstrom Is a Gold Mine for Summer Trends—Let's Take a Dive

If anyone were to ask me for my favorite places to shop, Nordstrom would easily be in my top three. The breadth and depth of designers, trends, and sizes are unparalleled, but of course, what I love most are the sales. The retailer's extensive sale events are legendary. In fact, one happens to be kicking off this week. Its Half-Yearly Sale just launched with thousands of items marked up to 50% off up for grabs.