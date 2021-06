Dear Sam: Thank you for writing the articles on various career development subjects. They have been very helpful. I am currently a senior at Purdue University Global, majoring in accounting. I am on track for completing my coursework by the end of 2021 and, as such, will be looking for a job. However, due to a health issue, I have only had one accounting internship and no other work experience besides a couple of volunteer jobs. How can I make myself and my resume look more attractive to potential employers? – Teresa.