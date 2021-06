Are you playing a rogue? Then you know that it’s all about Sneak Attack, and with these five handy tricks, you’ll never be without those extra d6s. Rogues are many things in D&D, but first and foremost they are all about delivering one (or maybe two) extremely damaging strikes with weapons that allow for a great deal of precision. Whether you’re playing a master thief, a skilled spy, an assassin, a swashbuckler, or even a phantom, whose powers come from those touched by the grave, you’ll want to find ways to deal your Sneak Attack damage.