Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Get More Smarter on Thursday (May 27)

By Colorado Pols
coloradopols.com
 2021-05-27

*Coloradans can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at one of six locations without a prior appointment. ► President Biden is proposing a whopper of a federal budget, as Jim Tankersley reports for The New York Times:. President Biden will propose a $6 trillion budget on Friday that would take the...

www.coloradopols.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ken Buck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Republican Party#Colorado Senate#Republicans#Legislature#Coronavirus Info#Colorado Coronavirus#Coloradans#The New York Times#Americans#Capitol#Cnn#House#The Washington Post#Politico#Gop#Performative Obstruction#Colorado Public Radio#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
EPA
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Army
Related
POTUSAOL Corp

New Stimulus Checks Could Start Hitting Your Account Automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. As Newsweek reported, the White House has been sent two letters, signed...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Ohio rally: 'I told you so'

Former President Donald Trump took a victory lap during his first rally since departing office, saying of President Joe Biden, "I told you so." Trump expressed vindication during his Saturday rally in Wellington, Ohio, held to support Max Miller, a Trump-endorsed candidate running a primary challenge to Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, an incumbent Republican who voted in favor of impeaching Trump on the charge of inciting an insurrection.
Colorado Statesentinelcolorado.com

PERRY: Colorado vaccine lottery didn’t move the needles into arms, mandates and passports will

Well, so much for the $5 million carrot in Colorado’s fight against the pandemic. Time for the big stick. Colorado was one of a handful of states last month that jumped on the vaccine lottery idea, spending a whopping $5 million on the hopes that a far-less-than one-in-a-million chance in winning a million bucks would motivate vax-i-nots to inoculate against COVID-19.
Georgia StatePosted by
Fox News

Speak Georgia co-founder blasts DOJ lawsuit as 'extremely insulting' to Black voters

Speak Georgia co-founder Janelle King blasted the Department of Justice's new lawsuit against Georgia's Election Integrity Act as "extremely insulting" to Black voters. In introducing the lawsuit on Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland argued that they are taking action because "the civil rights of Americans have been violated." The voting measure, in part, eliminates signature matching and requires an ID to vote, if an individual has one. But, as analysts have noted, it also offers several different options for voters to confirm their identity when requesting a ballot should they not have an ID. The Media Research Center released a video debunking a few other widely reported "myths" about the measure that have led critics to conclude it is inherently racist.
Politicspinonpost.com

Whistleblowers file lawsuit against Gov. Lujan Grisham’s CYFD

On Friday, it was reported that Debra and Cliff Gilmore, two former high-ranking officials in embattled Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s Children, Youth, and Families Department would be suing the state under whistleblower protection laws after they were fired following concerns over open records. Their concerns while at the Department stemmed...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

Inside William Barr’s Breakup With Trump

Donald Trump is a man consumed with grievance against people he believes have betrayed him, but few betrayals have enraged him more than what his attorney general did to him. To Trump, the unkindest cut of all was when William Barr stepped forward and declared that there had been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election, just as the president was trying to overturn Joe Biden’s victory by claiming that the election had been stolen.
Congress & CourtsSlate

The Supreme Court’s Conservatives Issued a Decision Too Extreme for Clarence Thomas

On Friday, the Supreme Court pulled off a heist decades in the making. In TransUnion v. Ramirez, five conservative justices seized Congress’ power to create new individual rights and protect victims by authorizing lawsuits when those rights are violated. Instead, the court awarded itself the power to decide which rights may be vindicated in federal court, overturning Congress’ own decisions about which harms deserve redress. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s opinion for the court was so extreme it prompted Justice Clarence Thomas to write a furious dissent, joined by the liberals, that accused the majority of infidelity to the Constitution. But because of the court’s 6–3 conservative supermajority, Thomas’ defection from the conservative bloc did not change the outcome. And now, thanks to Friday’s decision, a huge number of Americans harmed by a flagrant violation of the law will be locked out of the federal judiciary altogether.