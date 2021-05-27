newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

178-Unit Apartment Property Planned for Chicago

crenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrain's Chicago Business Vista Property Group is planning to build a 178-unit apartment project at 741 North Wells St. in Chicago. The Chicago investment firm last year paid $7 million for the...

crenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Firm#Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Carolina Beach, NCportcitydaily.com

300-unit apartment project proposed on barren Carolina Beach Road tract

NEW HANOVER COUNTY — An Indianapolis company has submitted a proposal to build a multi-family residential complex on barren land off Carolina Beach Road. Thompson Thrift Development, Inc. and its subsidiaries are national developers. Just this week, a Thompson Thrift affiliate sold an 11,000-square-foot multi-tenant building outside Charlotte “to a private buyer from California.” Last month, a different affiliate of the company, Watermark Residential, sold a 63-unit townhome project outside Denver for $33.5 million.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

18-unit Bronzeville apartment building sells for $1.9 million

Interra Realty, a Chicago-based commercial real estate investment services firm, announced it brokered the $1.9 million sale of 4351-59 S. Martin Luther King Drive, an 18-unit apartment community in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, as part of a 1031 exchange in which the buyer paid all cash. The price was $107,000 per unit, the highest for the submarket this year, according to CoStar data.
Stow, OHstowohio.org

Stow Announces Tentative Plans to Acquire Hanson Property

STOW, OH – (May 27, 2021) The City of Stow has reached a tentative agreement with The Hanson Family, a longstanding family in the Stow community, to purchase the 36 acres of land on the corner of Call Road and Young Road. With other competing offers, the Hanson Family has...
Somerville, NJroi-nj.com

Preleasing begins at Somerville luxury apartment property

Preleasing has begun at a luxury apartment property in Somerville, according to the developer, DGM Management. Station House Somerville, located at 44 Veterans Memorial Drive, will feature 116 luxury apartments within walking distance of the train station and Main Street. Apartments include one- and two-bedroom layouts up to 1,480 square feet.
Real Estatebeaconjournal.com

250-unit apartment complex planned for former farmland in Green

GREEN — A 250-unit apartment complex could be coming to former farmland directly across from Miller Park in the near future. Upper Arlington-based Vision Development, which already has completed the 190-unit Boulevard housing development on Green’s Burgess Drive off Massillon Road, has an option for the vacant former Bates Farm on the north side of East Turkeyfoot Lake Road just west of Massillon Road.
Retailcre-sources.com

78-Unit Apartment Community In Leesburg Fetches $8 Million

Cushman & Wakefield arranged the sale of Sunwood Village, a 78-unit apartment community located in Leesburg. The final sale price was $8 million. Mike Donaldson and Nick Meoli of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, ESO Equity Group, in the transaction. Insula Companies, a Sarasota, Florida-based firm specializing in apartment community acquisition and revitalization on behalf of investors, acquired the property.
Atlanta, GAwhatnowatlanta.com

400-Unit Mixed-Income Project Envisioned For 21-Acre Oakcliff Property

A 21-acre property making up much of southwestern Atlanta’s small Oakcliff neighborhood is being positioned to hold as many as 400 homes plus commercial space. The undeveloped, wooded site, which is currently in the rezoning process, borders the end of Oakcliff Court to the west, Lake Valley Road to the north and east, and Oakcliff Road to the south. It is owned by realtor Deborah Knowles and being marketed and rezoned by Resurgence Consulting LLC.
Los Angeles, CAGlobeSt.com

TruAmerica Multifamily Buys 1,000 Apartment Units for $196M

Los Angeles-based TruAmerica Multifamily has expanded its footprint in Phoenix and Nashville with the purchase of two garden-style apartment buildings in separate transactions for a combined $196 million. The two properties total nearly 1,000 units. In Phoenix, TruAmerica purchased The Urban, a 435-apartment. The acquisition brings the firm’s Arizona portfolio...
Los Angeles, CAlivabl.com

55-unit apartment building could replace MacArthur Park eight-plex

A pair of multi-family residential buildings dating back to the early 1900s could be demolished to make way for a six-story apartment complex near MacArthur Park. According to a development proposal submitted to Los Angeles City Planning earlier this year, developer KG Capital Investments intends to construct 55 apartments at 2649 San Marino Street, including six affordable units reserved for extremely low and very low income households.
Gwinnett County, GAatlantaagentmagazine.com

NY firm scoops up 316-unit Gwinnett County apartment complex

A New York-based national real estate investment firm acquired the 316-unit Broadstone Sugar Hill multifamily complex in the City of Sugar Hill in Gwinnett County for an undisclosed price. The suburban community offers “limitless resort-style living,” with amenities including a community lounge with terrace views of downtown Sugar Hill, a...
Allen, TXrebusinessonline.com

Dalcor Underway on 469-Unit Watterscape Urban Residential Apartments in Metro Dallas

ALLEN, TEXAS — Dalcor Cos., a Dallas-based development and management firm, is underway on Watterscape Urban Residential, a 469-unit apartment community that will be located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Allen. The property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and keyless entry mechanisms. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, business center, collaborative work areas and a dog spa. Moss Construction Group is the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be complete in December 2022.
Los Angeles, CAurbanize.city

Six-story, 55-unit apartment complex slated for Westlake

Two Westlake apartment buildings dating to the early 20th century could make way for a larger multifamily residential complex, according to plans submitted by a local developer earlier this year to the City of Los Angeles. Ravivo Kaofman, working through the entity KG Capital Investments, is seeking approvals for the...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Neighbors opposed to Village Gardens apartment plans

An apartment complex has always been part of the Village Gardens development plan, and residents of the area say they do not oppose having apartments in their neighborhood. What they do oppose is increasing the size of the building and reducing the number of parking spaces the building would be required to have, moves they say will worsen existing parking and traffic problems.
San Francisco, CASFGate

70-unit apartment building proposed to replace historic SF bar

For nearly two decades, San Francisco punk bar Lucky 13 defied the odds. Since the year 2002, the bar existed with the threat of being razed for condos hanging over its head. But time and time again, development plans fizzled out, and the historic, grungy watering hole lived to pour beers another day.