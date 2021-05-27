178-Unit Apartment Property Planned for Chicago

A 21-acre property making up much of southwestern Atlanta’s small Oakcliff neighborhood is being positioned to hold as many as 400 homes plus commercial space. The undeveloped, wooded site, which is currently in the rezoning process, borders the end of Oakcliff Court to the west, Lake Valley Road to the north and east, and Oakcliff Road to the south. It is owned by realtor Deborah Knowles and being marketed and rezoned by Resurgence Consulting LLC.