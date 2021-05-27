Jebel Sahaba: A succession of violence rather than a prehistoric war

Once upon a time, the Aqueduct of Valens was one of the longest aqueduct lines in the ancient world. By the fifth century, Constantinople's citizens were getting their water through this channel - named after emperor Valens - that could have exceeded 500 kilometers (310 miles) in its prime. Today, scientists have finally identified a clever trick once used to keep this mighty piece of infrastructure clean. There was a lot of maintaining to do. The canal stretched to include fresh water springs up to 120 kilometers (roughly 75 miles) away from the city. The system incorporated large masonry channels big enough...