Raisin’ kids ain’t easy…
Drama on the Yaquina Headland (Photo Credit to Don Campbell) All eyes are on the cliff above the Yaquina Head Interpretive Center, where four Peregrine Falcon chicks are being cared for by a single parent. Missing since the afternoon of Friday, May 21st is the female Peregrine of this aerie, affectionately known by staff members as “The Queen.” Thus far the male is more than stepping up to the task, but there are a lot of factors that will be working against his success, and the odds are small that all of the chicks will make it.www.newslincolncounty.com
