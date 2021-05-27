Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Griffith, IN

Motley Crue's John Corabi to play new Avenue 912 venue in Griffith

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Motley Crue frontman John Corabi will perform at the Region's newest music venue, Avenue 912 in Griffith. Corabi, who replaced Vince Neil as singer of the heavy metal band during Neil's hiatus from 1992 to 1996, will play an acoustic set of his original music, as well as music from his former bands — Motley Crue, known for albums like "Dr. Feelgood," "Shout at the Devil," and "Too Fast for Love," and Ratt, Union and The Scream.

www.nwitimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Griffith, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Corabi
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Gilby Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Music Venue#Rock Music#Punk Bands#Punk Music#Boy Bands#The Scream#Avenue 912 Co Owner#Fool House#White Lion#Collective Soul#Devil City Angels#Eventbrite Com#Tantric#Singer#Stage#Pop Punk#Multiple Bands#90s Dance Party#Albums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related