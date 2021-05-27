Motley Crue's John Corabi to play new Avenue 912 venue in Griffith

Former Motley Crue frontman John Corabi will perform at the Region's newest music venue, Avenue 912 in Griffith. Corabi, who replaced Vince Neil as singer of the heavy metal band during Neil's hiatus from 1992 to 1996, will play an acoustic set of his original music, as well as music from his former bands — Motley Crue, known for albums like "Dr. Feelgood," "Shout at the Devil," and "Too Fast for Love," and Ratt, Union and The Scream.