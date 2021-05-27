Cancel
Circa Sports Survivor And Pick ‘Em NFL Pools To Pay Out $10 Million In The 2021 Season

By Jeff Edelstein
sportshandle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCirca Sports is going to be minting one, potentially two millionaires this NFL season with the return of the NFL betting contests Circa Millions and Circa Survivor. This year, however, the gang at Circa has gone into the deep end of the ocean, massively expanding the prize pool with $10 million in guaranteed prizes spread out among the two contests. They’ve also made both contests rake-free, so all money spent by contestants will go back out to the winners.

