A brutal Keys murder involving wood shoved down a man’s throat ends in a life sentence

A mask dispute in Key West sent one man to the hospital and another to jail over the weekend. The incident took place Sunday afternoon at Dairy Queen, 1207 United St. It started when Neshad Potts refused to put on a mask as an employee behind the take-out window had requested, said Eli Paez, who ended up in the hospital with a head injury and a hole in his lip after being punched in the face by the man.