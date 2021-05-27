Cancel
Honor Credit Union to merge with smaller Michigan CU

By Ken McCarthy
American Banker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor Credit Union in Berrien Springs and ATL Federal Credit Union in Wyoming, Michigan, will combine later this year. Honor has $1.3 billion of assets while ATL has $15 million. The combined organization will have more than 94,000 members and operate 24 branches across southwest Michigan, the greater Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas, the Upper Peninsula and the greater Grand Rapids area, the institutions said in a press release Thursday.

