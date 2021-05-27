Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Statement from Chief Frank Dixon on the Completion of the Independent FBI Review of Officer-Involved

Posted by 
Denton, Texas
Denton, Texas
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sO9JG_0aDrrPQX00

To the Denton Community,

In keeping with the highest level of openness and transparency, I asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to review the officer-involved shooting of Darius Tarver. Without hesitation, the FBI Dallas Division agreed and began their investigation. The FBI’s Dallas Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, and the U.S. Department of Justice - Civil Rights Division have all independently conducted a review of the facts in this case and have determined that a violation of federal law (Civil Rights violations) did not occur.

I deeply appreciate the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Justice for independently and thoroughly reviewing this case. I also want to thank the community for their patience throughout this process. The decision by the FBI and DOJ in no way minimizes the tragic loss of life, but pushes and compels us to work with our community more closely to keep our city safe, while doing so in a just, inclusive, and equitable manner.

Sincerely,

Frank Dixon Chief of Police

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: Ofc. Allison Beckwith (940) 349-8558

Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas

10
Followers
129
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

A Texas land grant led to the formation of Denton County in 1846 and the city was incorporated in 1866. Both were named after pioneer and Texas militia captain John B. Denton. The arrival of a railroad line in the city in 1881 spurred population, and the establishment of the University of North Texas in 1890 and Texas Woman's University in 1901 distinguished the city from neighboring regions. After the construction of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport finished in 1974, the city had more rapid growth; as of 2011, Denton was the seventh-fastest growing city with a population over 100,000 in the country.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Shooting#Independent Review#Chief Justice#The Denton Community#Fbi Dallas Division#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Frank Dixon Chief#Officer#Federal Law#Civil Rights Violations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Avoyelles Parish, LAavoyellestoday.com

APSO releases statement on officer involved shooting

On May 28, 2021, at approximately 5:56 pm, the Avoyelles 911 Communication Center received a 911 call reporting a disturbance involving an armed subject shooting at 3058 Hwy 114, Hessmer, LA. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) Patrol responded to the call. Shortly thereafter, APSO Deputies were involved in an Officer Involved Shooting (OIS). At the request of Sheriff David L. Dauzat, the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Bureau of Investigations was called to investigate the OIS. APSO Detectives and Louisiana State Police (LSP) Detectives subsequently responded to the scene of the OIS.
Oregon StateHerald and News

DOJ completes investigation of Silver Lake officer-involved shooting

LAKEVIEW — Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the conclusion of an investigation related to the use of deadly force by members of the Oregon State Police and Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which resulted in the death of Isaac Matheney on Friday, Jan. 1. Oregon DOJ was asked by Lake...
Fountain, COkvor.com

Deputy identified in officer involved shooting

The El Paso County Sheriffs Department has identified a deputy involved in an officer involved shooting May 24th. The department says one of their patrol officers and a member of the Fountain Police Department came in contact with an armed individual at the Willow Springs Ponds in Fountain. Officers tried to negotiate with the man to drop the weapon. The department said deputy Chris Donatell fired his weapon, hitting the suspect, who had to be hospitalized. The Colorado Springs Police Department is handling the investigation.
Champaign, ILchampaignil.gov

City of Champaign Issues Statement Regarding Preliminary Findings of Investigation Into Officer Involved Shooting

The tragedy that unfolded during the early morning of May 19th that claimed the life of Police Officer Chris Oberheim has shaken our City organization and community and caused many to reflect on the dangers that all law enforcement officers face daily. The State’s Attorney’s preliminary findings regarding the investigation affirms that Officers Oberheim and Creel acted professionally and heroically during this tragic incident and lived up to their oaths to protect and serve. We continue to grieve with the Oberheim family and the men and women of the Champaign Police Department who lost a husband, father, colleague, and friend. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support for the Oberheim family, Officer Creel, and members of law enforcement at this difficult time. Because this remains an open investigation, the City cannot provide any further information or comment at this time.
Columbia, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police chief: Officer-involved shooting suspect dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police Chief Geoff Jones said during a press conference at 5 p.m. the 38-year-old victim in the officer-involved shooting has died. Chief Jones said the victim was armed and police were looking for the man because of parole violations. Chief Jones says there will be two investigations. The first investigation will The post Columbia police chief: Officer-involved shooting suspect dies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Copperas Cove, TXcovebanner.com

CCPD ADDRESSES OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Robertson Avenue is blocked off Sunday as law enforcement investigates an officer-involved shooting. A Copperas Cove police officer was arrested and resigned after the incident, it was announced during a press conference Friday morning. The officer also had his granddaughter in the vehicle with him. See the story on Page 6. – COURTESY PHOTO.
Chatham, ILfoxillinois.com

Chatham Police release footage from officer-involved shooting

CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Chatham Police Department has released footage from an officer-involved shooting that left a man injured. The shooting happened at approximately 1:52 p.m. on March 5 in the 1500 block of East Walnut Street. Illinois State Police said a Chatham Police officer, Officer Hahn, was responding...
U.S. Politicswnctimes.com

FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in violent assaults on federal law enforcement officers (AFO) at U.S. Capitol Jan 6

FBI -- May 19, 2021: The FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in violent assaults on Federal Law Enforcement Officers on January 6, 2021. The FBI is seeking to identify individuals involved in violent assaults on federal law enforcement officers (AFO) at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. Reference AFO #134 when calling or submitting information on the individual depicted in this video. More at fbi.gov/capitolviole.
Lockport, NYPosted by
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Officer involved in Hodge case fired

The city of Lockport has fired one of four police officers involved in the June 16, 2019 incident that led to the death of Troy Hodge. The action comes despite a recent ruling by a New York State Supreme Court justice that barred the city from taking disciplinary action against those four officers.
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton, Texas

Suspect Detained Following Officer-Involved Shooting

DENTON, TX, May 26, 2021 – On May 26 at 12:32 a.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at 2411 S. I-35 E. The caller reported that they heard screaming and loud noises coming from an apartment. Officers responded to the area and attempted to make contact at the apartment. Officers knocked on the residence door several times but received no answer. No disturbance could be heard coming from inside the apartment, and officers cleared the scene.
Public SafetyPosted by
RiverBender.com

FBI Issues Statement On Cyberattack

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This is a statement from the FBI about the recent cyberattack: "As the lead federal investigative agency fighting cyber threats, combating cyber crime is one of the FBI’s highest priorities. We have attributed the JBS attack to REvil and Sodinokibi and are working diligently to bring the threat actors to justice. We continue to focus our efforts on imposing risk and consequences and holding the responsible cyber actors accountable. Our private sector partnerships Continue Reading
valdostatoday.com

Officer Involved Shooting in Berrien County

Ray City, GA (June 2, 2021) – On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, the GBI received a request from the Ray City Police Department to conduct an officer involved shooting investigation. Preliminary information indicates that on June 1, 2020, at approximately 6:45 p.m., two officers with the Ray City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Pauline Avenue to conduct a wellness check. Once on scene, the officers met a man with a knife, who has been identified as Donald Myers, age 48. Myers approached the officers with the knife, and the officers shot Myers. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived. Myers was transported to the South Georgia Medical Center, Valdosta campus, where he died. Myers’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
Family Relationshipschampaignil.gov

Statement from the Family of Officer Chris Oberheim

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.” -Matthew 5:9. Chris Oberheim lived by this bible verse. He had a servant’s heart that revolved around loving his family and protecting others. Chris was not only a police officer, he was also a son, brother, beloved coach, trusted friend, and respected leader. He fulfilled the roles of husband and father best.
Violent Crimesfangirlish.com

‘FBI’ 3X15 Review: “Straight Flush”

Well, it’s that time, the FBI season finale is upon us with “Straight Flush”. Five prominent men are killed at a trendy New York City restaurant, the team’s investigation brings them into contact with a lieutenant in Antonio Vargas’ cartel, triggering a long-awaited showdown between Isobel and Vargas. We quickly...