Statement from Chief Frank Dixon on the Completion of the Independent FBI Review of Officer-Involved

To the Denton Community,

In keeping with the highest level of openness and transparency, I asked the Federal Bureau of Investigation to review the officer-involved shooting of Darius Tarver. Without hesitation, the FBI Dallas Division agreed and began their investigation. The FBI’s Dallas Division, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, and the U.S. Department of Justice - Civil Rights Division have all independently conducted a review of the facts in this case and have determined that a violation of federal law (Civil Rights violations) did not occur.

I deeply appreciate the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Justice for independently and thoroughly reviewing this case. I also want to thank the community for their patience throughout this process. The decision by the FBI and DOJ in no way minimizes the tragic loss of life, but pushes and compels us to work with our community more closely to keep our city safe, while doing so in a just, inclusive, and equitable manner.

Sincerely,

Frank Dixon Chief of Police

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact: Ofc. Allison Beckwith (940) 349-8558