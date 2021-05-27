‘God dang, that’s a big cat!’: Bobcat spotted in local man’s front yard

HERNANDO, Miss. — Hernando’s Dylan Craig got more than he bargained for when he stepped outside one evening last week at his Hernando, Miss., home. The cat in his front yard turned out to be no ordinary house cat.

It was late in the evening near sunset when Craig said that a big bobcat showed up in his front yard, much to his surprise.

“It was walking right across the front yard,” he said. “My dad spotted it and walked outside to get a closer look, and that’s when I pulled out the camera, and I was like, God dang, that’s a big cat! I was shocked it was walking through the front yard.”

Craig said he thinks he knows why the bobcat was in his front yard.

“I’m thinking there are a lot of bunnies in our yard all the time. He’s probably got plenty of stuff to hang out here for,” said Craig. “It’s good hunting grounds for him. He’s got a lot of land to go on back there.”

Mississippi Game and Fish officials told FOX13 that bobcats can weigh up to thirty pounds. Generally, they eat things like rats and mice and are opportunistic feeders. There are no known reports of them attacking pets in North Mississippi, but Craig’s not taking any chances.

“I won’t let my dogs out unattended because they’re only like two to three pounds, and he probably wouldn’t give up a meal like that if they were left unattended,” Craig said.

And while you’ve probably seen the crazy security camera video of a woman being attacked by a bobcat in North Carolina and rescued as her husband flings the cat away, the cats, according to game officials, will only attack when cornered. They are not known to attack people.

Craig said the cat that was in his front yard wasn’t threatening at all.

“He’s going to stay as distant as he can,” Craig said. “He’s not going to run up on anybody. He’ll probably stay distant. He surprised me as he let me get that close to take the video. That will never happen again.”

