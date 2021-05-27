Cancel
Osceola County, FL

Trayvon Martin family attorney Natalie Jackson joins race for Val Demings’ seat in Congress

By Steven Lemongello, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 7 days ago
Civil Rights attorney Natalie Jackson, talks during a press conference about 16-year-old Taylor Bracey who was slammed to the ground at Liberty High School by an Osceola County Sheriff outside the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Kissimmee. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel

Orlando civil rights attorney Natalie Jackson, who represented Trayvon Martin’s family following his shooting death in 2012, is running for Congress to succeed Val Demings.

Jackson, 52, of Orlando, is the third Democrat in three days to formally announce a bid for the seat now that Demings is expected to run for U.S. Senate, along with former State Attorney Aramis Ayala and state Sen. Randolph Bracy.

Orlando Commissioner Bakari Burns is also exploring a run for the heavily African American district in western Orange County.

Jackson said she has been on “the front line of the Black Lives Matter movement” since her involvement in the Trayvon Martin case, “and I think that Congress and the representing the people of District 10 is where I should be.”

Jackson, who was a Naval Intelligence Officer before entering law in Orlando, said she was urged to run by fellow civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who she worked alongside with on the Trayvon Martin case. Trayvon, 17, was shot to death in Sanford.

“We were in Ohio, and we were working on Andre Hill’s case,” she said, referring to a Black man fatally shot by police in Columbus, leading to “Andre’s Law” which would mandate officers’ use of body cameras. " And I thought, ‘This is what Congress does. This is where we need to be.’”

Jackson said “economic equality. building up the infrastructure, clean, green, renewable energy, stopping predatory lending, [and] protecting women’s rights,” will also be parts of her platform.

Despite the big names lining up for the seat, “I wouldn’t be in the race, and I wouldn’t take all my donors’ money to support me, if I didn’t think that I could win. I respect all of the people that are in the race currently. But I think that I stand out.”

slemongello@orlandosentinel.com

