Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Enteral feeding tube recognised with North American innovation award

med-technews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on its recent analysis of the North American enteral feeding tube navigation market, Frost & Sullivan has recognised ENvizion Medical with the 2021 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Addressing the limitations of blind insertions and radiography-based adjuvant method, Israel-based ENvizion Medical has developed a feeding tube navigation system...

www.med-technews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Innovation#American Innovation#Food Research#Food Technology#Market Research#Frost Sullivan#Envizion Medical#Nasoenteric Route#Icu#Enteral Feeding Tubes#Critical Nutrition#Food Intake#Embedded Software#Navigation System#Envue System#Placement#Directional Guidance#Adult Patients#Senior Research Analyst#Blind Insertions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Montgomery, ALmontgomeryindependent.com

Montgomery wins international award for technology and innovation

In a repeat performance, the City of Montgomery earned a Smart 50 Award for enlisting the help of algorithms and artificial intelligence to accelerate paving progress. US Ignite and Smart Cities Connect this week named the City of Montgomery, Alabama, a winner in the 2021 Smart 50 Awards. The honor further cements Montgomery’s status as a global leader in technology and innovation. It marks the City’s second consecutive year to win the award.
Chicago, ILbeckersasc.com

GE Healthcare, American College of Cardiology partner to advance digital technology in cardiac care

Healthcare supply and service company GE Healthcare is partnering with the American College of Cardiology to advance artificial intelligence and digital technology in cardiac care. GE Healthcare will participate in ACC's Applied Health Innovation Consortium, which brings together industry partners and patient advocates to further the use of artificial intelligence...
Economybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hospital Information Systems Market : Drive Trending Opportunities with CAGR 2021 Top Most – Cerner Corp., Epic Systems Corp., McKesson Corp.

Latest research on Global Hospital Information Systems Market provided forecast report 2021–2031 presents an in-depth analysis of the Hospital Information Systems which is been researching industry situations, market size, growth and demands, Hospital Information Systems market share, business strategies, competitive analysis by Hospital Information Systems market vendors, development models, opportunities, future development, value chain, major manufacturers profiles. The report also presents multiple forecasts for Hospital Information Systems investments from 2021 till 2031.
Economynysenasdaqlive.com

Industrial Automation in Life Sciences Market 2020-2025 | Top Key Players ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Siemens, Beckhoff, Bosch Rexroth, GE

The Global Industrial Automation in Life Sciences Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Global Industrial Automation in Life Sciences Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Industrial Automation in...
TechnologySentinel

Medical Robotics Market 2021 Keep On Booming, But For How Long? Global Players – Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Aethon, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics

The global Medical Robotics Market is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD XX billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. Latest added Medical Robotics Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Aethon, Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, InTouch Technologies, Renishaw plc, Medtech SA, Ekso Bionics. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.
Industryreportsgo.com

Contract Research Organizations (Cros) Services Market Size, Detail Analysis for Business Development, Top Companies 2026

The recent study on Contract Research Organizations (Cros) Services market conducts a thorough assessment of this business vertical by elucidating the major development trends, restraints, challenges, and prospects that will define the industry dynamics in the forthcoming years. Proceeding further, it emphasizes on the key regional markets and identifies the top areas to further business expansion, while offering a detailed account of the established players in this domain. But that’s not all, it also explicates the footprint of the Covid-19 pandemic on the overall revenue generation and sheds light upon the prevalent business strategies adopted by leading organizations to adapt to the uncertainties in the industry.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market to Witness Huge Growth by Novo Nordisk, Baxter International, Johnson & Johnson

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Motorcycle Connectors Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Yazaki, Delphi Automotive, Hirose Electric

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Motorcycle Connectors Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Motorcycle Connectors market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Motorcycle Connectors Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Digital X-ray Machine Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare

HTF MI released new intelligence report on "Global Digital X-ray Machine Market" aiming to deliver competitive advantage. The study discusses how various medical equipment manufacturers are reinventing their Digital X-ray Machine business and operating models with future outlook. Some of the Manufacturers considered in the study are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Fujifilm, Hitachi, Toshiba, Konica Minolta, Shimadzu, KUB Technologies, Canon, Agfa HealthCare, Carestream, Mindray, Planmeca, Varian, Source-Ray, Kubtec X-ray, DEXIS & Villa Sistemi Medicali etc.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Accenture, HCL Technologies, IBM

Latest released the research study on Global Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Healthcare IT Outsourcing. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Accenture Plc (Ireland),Accretive Health, Inc. (United States),Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States),Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (United States),Cognizant Technology Solutions (United States),Dell, Inc. (United States),HCL Technologies (India),Hewlett-Packard Company (United States),International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (United States),Infosys Limited (India),McKesson Corporation (United States),Siemens Healthcare (Germany).
Marketscoleofduty.com

Enzyme Chemistry Reagent Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corporation

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Enzyme Chemistry Reagent Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Enzyme Chemistry Reagent Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Enzyme Chemistry Reagent processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Industrycpwr.com

Liberty Mutual Safety Innovation Award – 2020 Winners

Ladders are often bulky and heavy, leading to handling injuries. In addition, workers unable to use heavy ladders close to their work get “creative:” propping them up with other materials, setting them in precarious positions, and creating situations that can lead to injury and even death. The 3-in-1 Little Giant King Kombo all-access fiberglass ladder (see above) is the world’s first stepladder, extension ladder, and lean-to ladder in one lightweight package. The King Kombo provides solutions to common ladder-related safety concerns and has the potential to save companies thousands of dollars in insurance claim costs and OSHA violation fees. Learn more about Little Giant King Kombo ladder.
Fitnessradiofacts.com

Injecting Cooking Oil to Create Muscles? (video)

If you thought women in the states using contructon caulk and wall plaster from Home Depot to create bigger behinds was interesting, wait until you see this. For this weekend interesting news we’d like to point out a practice and becoming increasingly dangerous and countries like Brazil. Using vegetable oil to create muscles.
AgricultureVermilion Standard

A pair of county agriculture societies win provincial Innovation Award

Last week two County of Grande Prairie Ag societies were recognized for their work by the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies. Evergreen Park (Grande Prairie Regional Agricultural & Exhibition Society) and the Bezanson Agricultural Society both received an Innovation Award. The award was created to recognize agricultural societies for innovation...
Irving, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Technology Leadership Council Announces Innovation Awards Winners

The Innovation Awards is an annual competition, hosted by the Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce’…. … To continue reading this article, please subscribe to Rambler Newspapers. By subscribing, you are supporting local community journalism and the writer who wrote this article. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for more information.
Businessatoallinks.com

Cystoscope Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019-2029

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Cystoscope Market” – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the global cystoscopes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1 % from 2021 to 2029. The market is dominated by single use cystoscope to avoid infections, which is flexible & easy to use. Local anaesthesia has further made the process significantly easy which allows the patients to carry out his routine the same day of the diagnosis.
Businessthedailyinsurancenews.com

Winners Announced for 6th Annual Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards

The winners of the sixth annual Innovation in Insurance Awards were announced by Efma and Accenture, who jointly launched the 2016 awards to recognize technological innovation. In a virtual ceremony, Generali was a big winner and received four out of a total of seven awards. This year’s competition attracted 460...