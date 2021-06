City of Boca Raton Communication & Marketing manager, Annie Marie Connolly said that the City encourages people to start to prepare as hurricane season begins. “The City is taking appropriate measures that include putting procedures in place for its Emergency Operations Center, coordinating safety protocols for emergency staff, and staying in close communication with other agencies to ensure necessary resources are available to be deployed to our area if needed,” Connolly said. “We are asking our residents to do the same and put necessary plans in place to protect yourself, your property, and your family.”