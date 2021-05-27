Cancel
Indiana State

Steelworkers injured in accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelworkers were injured in an industrial accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor West in East Chicago last week. A stacker reclaimer, a massive bulk material handling machine that piles raw materials like iron ore and limestone into huge stockpiles, collapsed May 17. The incident took place at the #4 Blast Furnace at the former LTV Steel Mill on the west side of the sprawling Indiana Harbor steelmaking complex.

www.nwitimes.com
