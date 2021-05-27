Steelworkers injured in accident at Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor

Around 1PM Sunday East Chicago & Hammond Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at the Carmelite Home located at 4840 Grasselli St in East Chicago. On arrival of crews flames were coming through the roof near the center of the building. Everyone was evacuated according to reports and there were no injuries RNS was made aware of. The roof later collapsed as fire crews worked to extinguish the large fire. Smoke could be seen for miles across the region. The portion of the building destroyed housed dozens of young women. The Red Cross was on scene helping those in need.