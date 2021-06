Change is good….ish. We here at GT Spirit have had an abiding respect, if not outright love, for Cadillac’s V-Series cars. The CTS-V and the ATS-V were autobahn rockets and track warriors, able to run with some of the best cars in the world and hold their heads proudly. So when Cadillac switched over to from the CTS and ATS nameplates to the CT4 and CT5, we eagerly hoped they would bring out a set of V-series twins to fill out the roster and continue this enjoyable performance tradition. Cadillac didn’t disappoint and recently allowed us some seat time in the CT4-V. What we found both surprised and intrigued us.